Australian Buddhist to visit Crewkerne on international tour

Thursday Mar 9

AN AUSTRALIAN Buddhist nun who has been travelling the world with her teachings is set to give a special talk in Crewkerne. Having recently visited Finland and Latvia, she is currently completing a tour of England, which will see her visit Crewkerne on March 22. During the 1960s and 1970s she trained as a classical singer and became involved in the feminist movement and prisoners' rights.

Chicago, IL

