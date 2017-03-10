A controversial Thai monk is wanted in connection with a fraud case. His followers won't give him up

Buddhist monks of the Dhammakaya sect clashed with Thai policemen attempting to arrest spiritual leader Phra Dhammachayo outside their temple north of Bangkok on Feb. 20. Buddhist monks of the Dhammakaya sect clashed with Thai policemen attempting to arrest spiritual leader Phra Dhammachayo outside their temple north of Bangkok on Feb. 20. Somewhere inside a 1,000-acre temple complex north of Bangkok, amid vast symmetrical gardens and a giant pagoda that resembles a gilded flying saucer, an ailing Buddhist monk was believed to be hiding from police. Followers of the 72-year-old abbot, Phra Dhammachayo, said they haven't seen him in months.

