When 'Perfect' Beings Turn Bad

What is spiritual awakening? I don't think there's anything particularly esoteric about the state, and I don't associate it with religions. I think of it simple psychological terms: as a shift into a more expansive, higher-functioning state of being - a state in which we experience a strong sense of connection with the world around us and other beings, a sense of inner quietness and spaciousness, and a heightened awareness of our surroundings.

