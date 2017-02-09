"Sunning of the Buddha" ceremony held in NW China
A "sunning of the Buddha" ceremony was held on Thursday morning at Labrang Monastery in the northwestern province of Gansu. At 10 a.m., a huge thangka scroll bearing the image of the Buddha was carried out of the hall by lamas and unrolled around on the side of a hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|Jan 31
|Penmarck1980
|234
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Jan 23
|oooo
|5,557
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|V is for
|6
|New American Buddhist website
|Jan '17
|Otherwise
|4
|The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation - pdf
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|New American Buddhist Monastery/community website
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation
|Oct '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buddhism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC