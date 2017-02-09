"Sunning of the Buddha" ceremony held...

"Sunning of the Buddha" ceremony held in NW China

8 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

A "sunning of the Buddha" ceremony was held on Thursday morning at Labrang Monastery in the northwestern province of Gansu. At 10 a.m., a huge thangka scroll bearing the image of the Buddha was carried out of the hall by lamas and unrolled around on the side of a hill.

