Somdet Phra Maha Muneewong invited to become Supreme Patriarch

16 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

SOMDET PHRA Maha Muneewong, abbot of Ratchbhopit Temple, was yesterday officially invited to become the 20th Supreme Patriarch of Thailand. PM's Office Minister Omsin Chivapruek who oversees the National Office of Buddhism, made the invitation during a visit to the abbot at his temple.

