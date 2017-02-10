Somdet Phra Maha Muneewong invited to become Supreme Patriarch
SOMDET PHRA Maha Muneewong, abbot of Ratchbhopit Temple, was yesterday officially invited to become the 20th Supreme Patriarch of Thailand. PM's Office Minister Omsin Chivapruek who oversees the National Office of Buddhism, made the invitation during a visit to the abbot at his temple.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|Jan 31
|Penmarck1980
|234
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Jan 23
|oooo
|5,557
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|V is for
|6
|New American Buddhist website
|Jan '17
|Otherwise
|4
|The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation - pdf
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|New American Buddhist Monastery/community website
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation
|Oct '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buddhism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC