Police complaint against Sofia Hayat for tattooing swastika on her feet, see pics
A police complaint has been registered against former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat after she got the swastika symbol, considered sacred in Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainisim, tattooed on her feet and a symbol depicting Allah on her leg. The complaint that came hours after Sofia shared the pictures of her tattooed feet and leg has been filed by RTI activist Asad Patel.
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|1 hr
|Paul
|236
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|oooo
|5,557
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Jan '17
|V is for
|6
|New American Buddhist website
|Jan '17
|Otherwise
|4
|The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation - pdf
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|New American Buddhist Monastery/community website
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation
|Oct '16
|openmind693
|1
