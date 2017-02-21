Police complaint against Sofia Hayat ...

Police complaint against Sofia Hayat for tattooing swastika on her feet, see pics

Wednesday Feb 22

A police complaint has been registered against former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat after she got the swastika symbol, considered sacred in Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainisim, tattooed on her feet and a symbol depicting Allah on her leg. The complaint that came hours after Sofia shared the pictures of her tattooed feet and leg has been filed by RTI activist Asad Patel.

