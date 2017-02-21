New Supreme Patriarch has mountain to...

New Supreme Patriarch has mountain to climb

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 19 Read more: The Nation

Just a few days ago, one of Thailand's most potentially explosive controversies came to a peaceful conclusion. The appointment of the country's new Supreme Patriarch was met with vast acceptance, belying a vociferous showdown that toed political lines and threatened to tear the religious landscape apart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buddhism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12) Feb 15 Mirror 235
ti amo (Nov '11) Jan '17 oooo 5,557
Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13) Jan '17 V is for 6
New American Buddhist website Jan '17 Otherwise 4
The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation - pdf Nov '16 openmind693 1
New American Buddhist Monastery/community website Nov '16 openmind693 1
The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation Oct '16 openmind693 1
See all Buddhism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buddhism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,193 • Total comments across all topics: 279,090,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC