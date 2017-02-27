Monks banned from gathering at temple
Monks stage a symbolic burning of Section 44, the provision in the interim constitution used to authorise the search of Wat Dhammakaya, in front of the Klong Luang market in Pathum Thani on Saturday. PATHUM THANI: Monks from across the country have been banned from gathering at Wat Phra Dhammakaya, as they will face legal action for obstructing officers searching for Phra Dhammajayo.
