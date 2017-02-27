Monks banned from gathering at temple

Monks banned from gathering at temple

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 25 Read more: Bangkok Post

Monks stage a symbolic burning of Section 44, the provision in the interim constitution used to authorise the search of Wat Dhammakaya, in front of the Klong Luang market in Pathum Thani on Saturday. PATHUM THANI: Monks from across the country have been banned from gathering at Wat Phra Dhammakaya, as they will face legal action for obstructing officers searching for Phra Dhammajayo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buddhism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12) Sun Paul 236
ti amo (Nov '11) Jan '17 oooo 5,557
Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13) Jan '17 V is for 6
New American Buddhist website Jan '17 Otherwise 4
The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation - pdf Nov '16 openmind693 1
New American Buddhist Monastery/community website Nov '16 openmind693 1
The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation Oct '16 openmind693 1
See all Buddhism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buddhism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,673 • Total comments across all topics: 279,199,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC