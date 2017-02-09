Late Thai king honored in Buddhist service
Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Tanasak Patimapragorn delivers a speech during the 100-day Merit-making Grand Ceremony for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Saturday at The Royal Grand Hall of Buddhism at the Nenbutsushu Sampozan Muryojuji Head Temple in Kato, Hyogo Prefecture. The 100-day Merit-making Grand Ceremony dedicated to His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand was conducted Saturday at The Royal Grand Hall of Buddhism at the Nenbutsushu Sampozan Muryojuji Head Temple in Kato, Hyogo Prefecture.
