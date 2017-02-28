In new year message, China's Panchen Lama praises religious policy

A youth named by China as the second-highest figure in Tibetan Buddhism, but reviled as a fake by many Tibetans, has praised the Communist Party's religious policies in Tibet in a lunar new year message, saying they made him feel "very happy". Although officially atheist, China selected Gyaltsen Norbu as the 11th Panchen Lama in 1995 in a drive to win the hearts and minds of Tibetans.

