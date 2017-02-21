His Holiness the Dalai Lama Speaks to...

His Holiness the Dalai Lama Speaks to Delegates from the First Tibetan Women's Empowerment Conference

Thekchen Choling, Dharamsala, HP, India, 23 February 2017 - This morning at his residence, His Holiness the Dalai Lama addressed more than 300 delegates participating in the first Tibetan Women's Empowerment Conference. The conference, organised by the CTA, has been taking place in Gangchen Kyishong and has involved representatives of the Tibetan settlements right across India.

