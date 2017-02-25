China's Panchen Lama says to uphold "glorious tradition" of patriotism

A youth named by China as the second-highest figure in Tibetan Buddhism, but reviled as a fake by many Tibetans, has pledged to uphold the "glorious tradition" of patriotism that holders of his position have followed, state news agency Xinhua said. Although officially atheist, China selected Gyaltsen Norbu as the 11th Panchen Lama in 1995 in a drive to win the hearts and minds of Tibetans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.