Buddhist monks complete intricate sand mandala at Tauranga Art Gallery
But the work of art is fleeting - the intricate mosaic will be swept up and poured into the Tauranga Harbour in a few days' time. The beautiful mandala was the result of 11 days of work' by monk-artists Venerable Geshe Jamyang Sherab and Venerable Karma Gyasey.
