Blame to share

Monday Feb 27

In the cat-and-mouse game at Wat Phra Dhammakaya, both sides are at fault for building up the conflict into a media circus. The cat and mouse game the government is playing with Phra Dhammajayo, the revered leader of Wat Phra Dhammakaya, and his disciples has become a stand-off that is further dividing the nation.

