After wandering 27 years, Tibetan Buddhists find N. Philly home

Yesterday

Tenzin Dhakar, 9, center, helps hold a container of rice and barley flour, as members of the Tibetan Buddhist Center of Philadelphia take a small portion of each and release them to the air in celebration of the dedication of their new home on North Marshall Street in Philadelphia , on Sunday morning. Led by former Tibetan monk, Losang Samten, the Tibetan Buddhist Center of Philadelphia wandered from house to house for years until finally buying and gutting an old building at 954North Marshall St. & creating a beautiful temple.

Chicago, IL

