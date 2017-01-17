Zen and the art of string-pullingJan. 20, 2017, 7:54 PM Ast
"Zen" means "meditative state" and is the name given to a school of Buddhism which suggests that the soul grows through actively engaging with life as it is. One of the tools for achieving insight through meditation is a paradox called a "Koan".
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Jan 9
|V is for
|6
|New American Buddhist website
|Jan 1
|Otherwise
|4
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Galadriel
|233
|The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation - pdf
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|New American Buddhist Monastery/community website
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation
|Oct '16
|openmind693
|1
|Do Buddhists believe in "freewill"? (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Vinamese
|9
