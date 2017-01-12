Rethink in New Delhi: Dalai Lama, Kar...

Rethink in New Delhi: Dalai Lama, Karmapa to be in the public gaze

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: The Indian Express

Two years after he was taken in a car with darkened windows and no personal aide to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi, Tibetan Buddhism's holiest leader, the Dalai Lama, is being given pride of place at an international Buddhist conference to be held in March in Rajgir-Nalanda, Bihar. Equally significant, Delhi has finally come around to accepting that the Karmapa Lama, the head of the Karma Kagyu sect, is "not a Chinese spy" 17 years after he fled from the Tsurphu monastery in Tibet, but a genuine leader.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buddhism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13) Jan 9 V is for 6
New American Buddhist website Jan 1 Otherwise 4
Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12) Dec '16 Galadriel 233
The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation - pdf Nov '16 openmind693 1
New American Buddhist Monastery/community website Nov '16 openmind693 1
The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation Oct '16 openmind693 1
Do Buddhists believe in "freewill"? (Jun '16) Oct '16 Vinamese 9
See all Buddhism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buddhism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,285 • Total comments across all topics: 277,978,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC