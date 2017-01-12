Rethink in New Delhi: Dalai Lama, Karmapa to be in the public gaze

Two years after he was taken in a car with darkened windows and no personal aide to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi, Tibetan Buddhism's holiest leader, the Dalai Lama, is being given pride of place at an international Buddhist conference to be held in March in Rajgir-Nalanda, Bihar. Equally significant, Delhi has finally come around to accepting that the Karmapa Lama, the head of the Karma Kagyu sect, is "not a Chinese spy" 17 years after he fled from the Tsurphu monastery in Tibet, but a genuine leader.

