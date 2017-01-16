Monks, mosquitoes and Richard Gere: What Indiaa s biggest Buddhist gathering is really like
Rows of saffron-robed monks chanted and swayed in unison, interrupted only by the clang of cymbals or the beating of a drum. The Dalai Lama sat before them on an elaborate throne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ti amo (Nov '11)
|Jan 23
|oooo
|5,557
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Jan 9
|V is for
|6
|New American Buddhist website
|Jan 1
|Otherwise
|4
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|Galadriel
|233
|The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation - pdf
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|New American Buddhist Monastery/community website
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation
|Oct '16
|openmind693
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buddhism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC