Frist Center Presents Secrets of Buddhist Art, 2/10-5/7
This winter and spring, visitors to the Frist Center will enjoy opportunities to examine the art of Buddhism in unusual depth. Organized by the Newark Museum exclusively for the Frist Center, Secrets of Buddhist Art: Tibet, Japan, and Korea explores one of the great faiths of the world through paintings and sculptures by Japanese, Korean, and Tibetan artists.
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New American Buddhist website
|Jan 1
|Otherwise
|4
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|Dec 14
|Galadriel
|233
|The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation - pdf
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|New American Buddhist Monastery/community website
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Upeksha
|5
|The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation
|Oct '16
|openmind693
|1
|Do Buddhists believe in "freewill"? (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Vinamese
|9
