Frist Center Presents Secrets of Budd...

Frist Center Presents Secrets of Buddhist Art, 2/10-5/7

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

This winter and spring, visitors to the Frist Center will enjoy opportunities to examine the art of Buddhism in unusual depth. Organized by the Newark Museum exclusively for the Frist Center, Secrets of Buddhist Art: Tibet, Japan, and Korea explores one of the great faiths of the world through paintings and sculptures by Japanese, Korean, and Tibetan artists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buddhism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New American Buddhist website Jan 1 Otherwise 4
Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12) Dec 14 Galadriel 233
The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation - pdf Nov '16 openmind693 1
New American Buddhist Monastery/community website Nov '16 openmind693 1
Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13) Nov '16 Upeksha 5
The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation Oct '16 openmind693 1
Do Buddhists believe in "freewill"? (Jun '16) Oct '16 Vinamese 9
See all Buddhism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buddhism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,034 • Total comments across all topics: 277,660,998

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC