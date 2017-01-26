Compassion and the Ethics of Violence

Compassion and the Ethics of Violence

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: CiteULike

To insert individual citation into a bibliography in a word-processor, select your preferred citation style below and drag-and-drop it into the document. Both Mahayana and mainstream Buddhism agree that a buddha's compassion is great when compared with ordinary compassion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buddhism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ti amo (Nov '11) Jan 23 oooo 5,557
Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13) Jan 9 V is for 6
New American Buddhist website Jan 1 Otherwise 4
Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12) Dec '16 Galadriel 233
The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation - pdf Nov '16 openmind693 1
New American Buddhist Monastery/community website Nov '16 openmind693 1
The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation Oct '16 openmind693 1
See all Buddhism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buddhism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,035 • Total comments across all topics: 278,397,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC