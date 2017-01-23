Brief Perfection

Brief Perfection

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: TrekEarth

When one finds oneself in a place of beauty, imagination soars and one becomes more susceptible to the subtle manifestations of this beauty. I began to look closer at shapes, colours, textures, the sense of balance and harmony, symmetry -all of which combined engender a brief insight into the Sublime.rnThis is another shot of the lotus flower.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TrekEarth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buddhism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ti amo (Nov '11) Mon oooo 5,557
Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13) Jan 9 V is for 6
New American Buddhist website Jan 1 Otherwise 4
Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12) Dec '16 Galadriel 233
The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation - pdf Nov '16 openmind693 1
New American Buddhist Monastery/community website Nov '16 openmind693 1
The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation Oct '16 openmind693 1
See all Buddhism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buddhism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,621 • Total comments across all topics: 278,216,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC