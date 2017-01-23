Brief Perfection
When one finds oneself in a place of beauty, imagination soars and one becomes more susceptible to the subtle manifestations of this beauty. I began to look closer at shapes, colours, textures, the sense of balance and harmony, symmetry -all of which combined engender a brief insight into the Sublime.rnThis is another shot of the lotus flower.
