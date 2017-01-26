Area Buddhists planning to rebuild after arsonist destroyed temple Updated at

Area Buddhists planning to rebuild af...

Area Buddhists planning to rebuild after arsonist destroyed temple

Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

For some local Buddhists, the religion's principle of impermanence became all too real a year ago when their temple burned to the ground. Victims of a random act of violence, members of Columbus Karma Thegsum Choling have worked to move on from the tragedy and rebuild.

