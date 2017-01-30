Amida Newsletter #43, announcing a re...

Amida Newsletter #43, announcing a retreat in the UK

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Lotusinthemud

Spend a week learning to trust, 'lean in' and be held on this Pureland Buddhist retreat led by priests with the Amida Order: The perfect opportunity to deepen your connection the sacred. Dharmavidya is not running any retreats in France this year, so come and join us at this beautiful location in the UK.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lotusinthemud.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buddhism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12) 6 hr Penmarck1980 234
ti amo (Nov '11) Jan 23 oooo 5,557
Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13) Jan 9 V is for 6
New American Buddhist website Jan 1 Otherwise 4
The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation - pdf Nov '16 openmind693 1
New American Buddhist Monastery/community website Nov '16 openmind693 1
The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation Oct '16 openmind693 1
See all Buddhism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buddhism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,662 • Total comments across all topics: 278,428,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC