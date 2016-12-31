Tibetans celebrate butter lamp festival

Tibetans celebrate butter lamp festival

Aerial photo taken on Dec 23 shows the nigth view of Lhasa during the Butter Lamp Festival. Photos by PUBU TASHI / XINHUA Tibetans lit butter lamps and prayed through the night in an annual festival commemorating Tsong Khapa, a master of Tibetan Buddhism, on Friday.

