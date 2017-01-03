'The OA,' Buddhism, and Existentialis...

'The OA,' Buddhism, and Existentialist Television

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 26 Read more: The New York Observer

In the 1960s, Americans were vastly and rapidly expanding their idea of what it meant to be a human, and the media was wrapping it's feeble mind around heretofore radical notions about reality and consciousness. As the visible culture was adapting to new ideas about exterior and interior technologies and sexual, political, and artistic liberty, mainstream television wrestled with how to handle this explosion in the science of consciousness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buddhism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New American Buddhist website Sun Otherwise 4
Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12) Dec 14 Galadriel 233
The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation - pdf Nov '16 openmind693 1
New American Buddhist Monastery/community website Nov '16 openmind693 1
Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13) Nov '16 Upeksha 5
The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation Oct '16 openmind693 1
Do Buddhists believe in "freewill"? (Jun '16) Oct '16 Vinamese 9
See all Buddhism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buddhism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,102 • Total comments across all topics: 277,589,663

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC