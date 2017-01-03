'The OA,' Buddhism, and Existentialist Television
In the 1960s, Americans were vastly and rapidly expanding their idea of what it meant to be a human, and the media was wrapping it's feeble mind around heretofore radical notions about reality and consciousness. As the visible culture was adapting to new ideas about exterior and interior technologies and sexual, political, and artistic liberty, mainstream television wrestled with how to handle this explosion in the science of consciousness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Add your comments below
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New American Buddhist website
|Sun
|Otherwise
|4
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|Dec 14
|Galadriel
|233
|The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation - pdf
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|New American Buddhist Monastery/community website
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Upeksha
|5
|The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation
|Oct '16
|openmind693
|1
|Do Buddhists believe in "freewill"? (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Vinamese
|9
Find what you want!
Search Buddhism Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC