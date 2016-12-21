Religious Affairs Ministry to Take Le...

Religious Affairs Ministry to Take Legal Action Against Buddhist Sect

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Culture has decided to sue the Moe Pya Buddhist sect, which is preparing to publish a doctrine on what it calls "present karma Buddhism." The concept of karma is key in Buddhism and refers to the spiritual principle of cause and effect where the intent and actions of an individual are believed to influence their future.

