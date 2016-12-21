Memo to Sri Lanka: Forward 'offensive' Buddha aprons
Sri Lankan customs officials are said to be in "a bit of a quandary" as to what to do with a Slovenia-bound shipment of aprons featuring a Buddha image that is transiting their country. The aprons are offensive to Sri Lankan Buddhists, but to destroy them would also be offensive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
