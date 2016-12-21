Enduring faith

Enduring faith

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 25 Read more: Bangkok Post

I think Kuldeep Nagi was both incorrect and unfair when he criticised me for not "realising" that Thailand has nothing to do with Buddha's teachings. Since Buddhism is Thailand's national religion, how is it that the country has nothing to do with Buddha's teachings? Khun Kuldeep should know that even in areas deep in alleyways off busy Bangkok streets there are people living a quiet and contented life free from most of the influences of the outside world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buddhism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New American Buddhist website 17 hr Otherwise 4
Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12) Dec 14 Galadriel 233
The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation - pdf Nov '16 openmind693 1
New American Buddhist Monastery/community website Nov '16 openmind693 1
Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13) Nov '16 Upeksha 5
The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation Oct '16 openmind693 1
Do Buddhists believe in "freewill"? (Jun '16) Oct '16 Vinamese 9
See all Buddhism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buddhism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,567 • Total comments across all topics: 277,543,873

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC