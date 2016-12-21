Enduring faith

I think Kuldeep Nagi was both incorrect and unfair when he criticised me for not "realising" that Thailand has nothing to do with Buddha's teachings. Since Buddhism is Thailand's national religion, how is it that the country has nothing to do with Buddha's teachings? Khun Kuldeep should know that even in areas deep in alleyways off busy Bangkok streets there are people living a quiet and contented life free from most of the influences of the outside world.

