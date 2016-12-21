CM inaugurates 'Bouddha Samaja Nirmana Sankalpa Dina'
Mysuru, Dec. 24- Maintaining that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar took to Buddhism in his last days as he was upset with inequality in Hindu religion, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has called upon Dr. Ambedkar's followers to take forward his thoughts. He was speaking after inaugurating 'Bouddha Samaja Nirmana Sankalpa Dina', a day-long State-level Convention organised by Karnataka Rajya Dalita Sangharsha Samiti at MMC&RI Platinum Jubilee auditorium in J.K. Grounds here this morning.
