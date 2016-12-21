China urges India not to 'complicate' border dispute as Tibetan figure visits
China called on India on Monday not to do anything to complicate their border dispute after a senior exiled Tibetan religious leader visited a sensitive border region controlled by India but claimed by China. The Karmapa Lama, Tibetan Buddhism's third-most-senior figure who fled into exile in India in 2000, last week went to Tawang in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, in the remote eastern Himalayas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|Dec 14
|Galadriel
|233
|The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation - pdf
|Nov 27
|openmind693
|1
|New American Buddhist Monastery/community website
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Upeksha
|5
|The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation
|Oct '16
|openmind693
|1
|New American Buddhist website
|Oct '16
|openmind693
|1
|Do Buddhists believe in "freewill"? (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Vinamese
|9
Find what you want!
Search Buddhism Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC