China urges India not to 'complicate'...

China urges India not to 'complicate' border dispute as Tibetan figure visits

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: Reuters

China called on India on Monday not to do anything to complicate their border dispute after a senior exiled Tibetan religious leader visited a sensitive border region controlled by India but claimed by China. The Karmapa Lama, Tibetan Buddhism's third-most-senior figure who fled into exile in India in 2000, last week went to Tawang in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, in the remote eastern Himalayas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buddhism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12) Dec 14 Galadriel 233
The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation - pdf Nov 27 openmind693 1
New American Buddhist Monastery/community website Nov '16 openmind693 1
Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13) Nov '16 Upeksha 5
The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation Oct '16 openmind693 1
New American Buddhist website Oct '16 openmind693 1
Do Buddhists believe in "freewill"? (Jun '16) Oct '16 Vinamese 9
See all Buddhism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buddhism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,629 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,184

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC