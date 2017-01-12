China says party control over religion in Tibet will only increase
The Communist Party's control over religion in Tibet can only increase, the region's top official was quoted as saying on Thursday, vowing to step up efforts to expose the "sinister intentions" of exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. Chinese troops marched in and took control of Tibet in 1950 in what Beijing calls a "peaceful liberation".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Jan 9
|V is for
|6
|New American Buddhist website
|Jan 1
|Otherwise
|4
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|Dec 14
|Galadriel
|233
|The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation - pdf
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|New American Buddhist Monastery/community website
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation
|Oct '16
|openmind693
|1
|Do Buddhists believe in "freewill"? (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Vinamese
|9
Find what you want!
Search Buddhism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC