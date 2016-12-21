Buddhist Art

Buddhist Art

Buddhist art originated on the Indian subcontinent following the historical life of Siddhartha Gautama , 6th to 5th century BC, and thereafter evolved by contact with other cultures as it spread throughout Asia and the world. Buddhist art followed believers as the dharma spread, adapted, and evolved in each new host country.

