An alternative seasonal message
'When we are caught in notions, rituals, and the outer forms of the practice, not only can we not receive and embody the spirit of our tradition, we become an obstacle for the true values of the tradition to be transmitted. We lose sight of the true needs and actual suffering of people, and the teaching and practice, which were intended to relieve suffering, now cause suffering.
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|Dec 14
|Galadriel
|233
|The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation - pdf
|Nov 27
|openmind693
|1
|New American Buddhist Monastery/community website
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Upeksha
|5
|The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation
|Oct '16
|openmind693
|1
|New American Buddhist website
|Oct '16
|openmind693
|1
|Do Buddhists believe in "freewill"? (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Vinamese
|9
