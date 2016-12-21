The monk who sold his property for Buddha
SARNATH: Almost a decade after Robin Sharma 's lawyer Julian Mantle turned to introspection, evolved as a monk and sold his Ferrari , Buddhist scholar from Vietnam Doan Lam Tan sold his car and property to take a job in Sarnath - the place where his deity first taught dharma and where Buddhist Sangh came into existence. In his early 30s at that time, Tan was moved by two things -- the call of his Chip Monk and a dream.
