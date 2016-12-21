Impunity shown on genocidal Sri Lanka...

Impunity shown on genocidal Sri Lanka emboldens Myanmar

There is a strong connection between denial of genocide, abandonment of international investigation and leniency shown on any kind of investigation at all on the international community abetted crimes in genocidal Sri Lanka and what is now happening in Myanmar, Tamil political observers in Jaffna commented. Theravada Buddhism and military is the paradigm in both the places; regimes are backed by the same elements and often application of same models in both the countries to resolve the national question is often advocated in the so-called international community.

