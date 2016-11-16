Buddha
Buddhism originated in India in the 6th century BC. It consists of the teachings of the Buddha, Gautama Siddhartha.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TrekEarth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buddhism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why many Buddhist countries were converted to I... (Oct '12)
|Dec 14
|Galadriel
|233
|The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation - pdf
|Nov 27
|openmind693
|1
|New American Buddhist Monastery/community website
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|Buddha TV serial a Hit! (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Upeksha
|5
|The Tibetan Book of the Great Liberation
|Oct '16
|openmind693
|1
|New American Buddhist website
|Oct '16
|openmind693
|1
|Do Buddhists believe in "freewill"? (Jun '16)
|Oct '16
|Vinamese
|9
Find what you want!
Search Buddhism Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC