16:22 Dalai Lama completes his visit to Mongolia, goes to U.S. then
The Dalai Lama has completed his visit to Mongolia and promised to go to the U.S. now to meet its President-elect, Donald Trump. During the sermons in Ulaanbaatar, the Dalai Lama called on reduction of anger and spread of Buddhism.
