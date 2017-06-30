Vettel and Hamilton face off again in Austria
Spielberg, Austria - Sebastian Vettel celebrated his 30th birthday on Monday but it can be safely assumed that Lewis Hamilton will not be bringing any gifts to Austria this weekend. After the 'road rage' of Azerbaijan two weeks ago, the Formula One title rivals head to the bucolic surroundings of the scenic Red Bull Ring, and its backdrop of hills and forests, with controversy still simmering.
