Urban Riders: Black Philadelphia horsemen focus of exhibit

An artist of Algerian descent who grew up in low-income housing outside Paris immersed himself for more than eight months in an urban riding club in Philadelphia, where black horsemen are trying to keep their traditions alive in a neighborhood struggling with poverty, drugs and violence. The end result of Mohamed Bourouissa's time with the 100-year-old Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club is on display at the Barnes Foundation through Oct. 2. It's a multimedia exhibit he says is his way to give back to the riders in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood who shared their world with him, and to bring his art back to the place of inspiration.

