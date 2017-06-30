Urban Riders: Black Philadelphia hors...

Urban Riders: Black Philadelphia horsemen focus of exhibit

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

An artist of Algerian descent who grew up in low-income housing outside Paris immersed himself for more than eight months in an urban riding club in Philadelphia, where black horsemen are trying to keep their traditions alive in a neighborhood struggling with poverty, drugs and violence. The end result of Mohamed Bourouissa's time with the 100-year-old Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club is on display at the Barnes Foundation through Oct. 2. It's a multimedia exhibit he says is his way to give back to the riders in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood who shared their world with him, and to bring his art back to the place of inspiration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ... Jun 29 Brick phart 2
News NASCAR suspends, fines Kyle Busch's interim cre... Jun 28 Fines Phart 2
News NASCAR Cup Series Racing Returns to NBC Sports ... Jun 28 Racing Phart 2
News Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta... Jun 25 The phartse 3
News NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac... Jun 22 CelebratPhartzz 2
News Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ... Jun 18 WellPhart 12
News Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic... Jun 12 Minutes Phartse 2
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,546 • Total comments across all topics: 282,197,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC