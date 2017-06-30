Urban Riders: Black Philadelphia horsemen focus of exhibit
An artist of Algerian descent who grew up in low-income housing outside Paris immersed himself for more than eight months in an urban riding club in Philadelphia, where black horsemen are trying to keep their traditions alive in a neighborhood struggling with poverty, drugs and violence. The end result of Mohamed Bourouissa's time with the 100-year-old Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club is on display at the Barnes Foundation through Oct. 2. It's a multimedia exhibit he says is his way to give back to the riders in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood who shared their world with him, and to bring his art back to the place of inspiration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ...
|Jun 29
|Brick phart
|2
|NASCAR suspends, fines Kyle Busch's interim cre...
|Jun 28
|Fines Phart
|2
|NASCAR Cup Series Racing Returns to NBC Sports ...
|Jun 28
|Racing Phart
|2
|Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta...
|Jun 25
|The phartse
|3
|NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac...
|Jun 22
|CelebratPhartzz
|2
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|Jun 18
|WellPhart
|12
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC