Still the King: Richard Petty reaches 80, still at the track
In this Saturday, June 10, 2017, photo, Richard Petty signs autographs for fans at a sponsor's event during the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 400 auto race weekend in Long Pond, Pa. The NASCAR circus stretches from early February to late November with few days off in one of the more grueling schedules in sports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ...
|Jun 29
|Brick phart
|2
|NASCAR suspends, fines Kyle Busch's interim cre...
|Jun 28
|Fines Phart
|2
|NASCAR Cup Series Racing Returns to NBC Sports ...
|Jun 28
|Racing Phart
|2
|Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta...
|Jun 25
|The phartse
|3
|NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac...
|Jun 22
|CelebratPhartzz
|2
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|Jun 18
|WellPhart
|12
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC