Spanish driver Sainz Jr. sees future away from Toro Rosso
Carlos Sainz Jr. sees his future on another Formula One team and hopes Red Bull will give him a chance to show what he can do. The Spanish driver is clearly confident he could make the move up from feeder team Toro Rosso to Red Bull in 2018, if chosen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR Cup: Jeff Gordon to drive Brickyard 400 ...
|7 hr
|PacePhartzx
|2
|Maybe NASCAR Is Finally Realizing That This 'Ov...
|Thu
|ThetPhartss
|2
|Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ...
|Jun 29
|Brick phart
|2
|NASCAR suspends, fines Kyle Busch's interim cre...
|Jun 28
|Fines Phart
|2
|NASCAR Cup Series Racing Returns to NBC Sports ...
|Jun 28
|Racing Phart
|2
|Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta...
|Jun 25
|The phartse
|3
|NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac...
|Jun 22
|CelebratPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC