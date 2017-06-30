Sebastian Vettel will face no further action from Formula One's governing body following his deliberate collision with Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. http://www.independent.ie/sport/other-sports/motor-sport/sebastian-vettel-escapes-further-punishment-after-deliberate-collision-with-lewis-hamilton-35891855.html Sebastian Vettel will face no further action from Formula One's governing body following his deliberate collision with Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

