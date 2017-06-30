Sebastian Vettel escapes further punishment after deliberate collision with Lewis Hamilton
Sebastian Vettel will face no further action from Formula One's governing body following his deliberate collision with Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
