Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins crash-filled race at Daytona
There are 4 comments on the Powhatan Today story from 19 hrs ago, titled Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins crash-filled race at Daytona.
Kyle Larson hits the wall on the front stretch as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. passes underneath during the NASCAR Cup auto race in Daytona Beach, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2017. Joey Logano , Kyle Busch , Jamie McMurray and Martin Truex Jr. get caught up in a wreck in Turn 2 during the NASCAR Cup auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla.
#1 9 hrs ago
Wow. Stenhouse goes from a weekly also ran to winning at Talladega and now Daytona. Meanwhile his honey, who came to NASCAR with much publicity can't get out of her own way. Happy for him, and for her. They are each getting what they deserve.
#2 8 hrs ago
Sten phart
#3 5 hrs ago
Agreed. I'll bet the Stenhouse/Patrick house is a tense place to be today. Maybe Ricky can show her his trophy
#4 3 hrs ago
Filled phartz
