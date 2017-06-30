Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins crash-filled...

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins crash-filled race at Daytona

There are 4 comments on the Powhatan Today story from 19 hrs ago, titled Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins crash-filled race at Daytona. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:

Kyle Larson hits the wall on the front stretch as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. passes underneath during the NASCAR Cup auto race in Daytona Beach, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2017. Joey Logano , Kyle Busch , Jamie McMurray and Martin Truex Jr. get caught up in a wreck in Turn 2 during the NASCAR Cup auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Rich K

North Royalton, OH

#1 9 hrs ago
Wow. Stenhouse goes from a weekly also ran to winning at Talladega and now Daytona. Meanwhile his honey, who came to NASCAR with much publicity can't get out of her own way. Happy for him, and for her. They are each getting what they deserve.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
House phart

Matawan, NJ

#2 8 hrs ago
Sten phart
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cale 11

Castle Rock, CO

#3 5 hrs ago
Rich K wrote:
Wow. Stenhouse goes from a weekly also ran to winning at Talladega and now Daytona. Meanwhile his honey, who came to NASCAR with much publicity can't get out of her own way. Happy for him, and for her. They are each getting what they deserve.
Agreed. I'll bet the Stenhouse/Patrick house is a tense place to be today. Maybe Ricky can show her his trophy
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
CrashPhartz

Lancaster, OH

#4 3 hrs ago
House phart wrote:
Sten phart
Filled phartz
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ... Jun 29 Brick phart 2
News NASCAR suspends, fines Kyle Busch's interim cre... Jun 28 Fines Phart 2
News NASCAR Cup Series Racing Returns to NBC Sports ... Jun 28 Racing Phart 2
News Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta... Jun 25 The phartse 3
News NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac... Jun 22 CelebratPhartzz 2
News Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ... Jun 18 WellPhart 12
News Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic... Jun 12 Minutes Phartse 2
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,959 • Total comments across all topics: 282,189,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC