Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins crash-filled race at Daytona
More than 150 youngsters from the Chesapeake area received football coaching and mentorship from high school coaches, players, and Chesapeak The Santa House of Midtown Portsmouth was here to tell us about their 2nd Annual Christmas in July Car Show and Toy Drive. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Daytona Beach, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ...
|Jun 29
|Brick phart
|2
|NASCAR suspends, fines Kyle Busch's interim cre...
|Jun 28
|Fines Phart
|2
|NASCAR Cup Series Racing Returns to NBC Sports ...
|Jun 28
|Racing Phart
|2
|Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta...
|Jun 25
|The phartse
|3
|NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac...
|Jun 22
|CelebratPhartzz
|2
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|Jun 18
|WellPhart
|12
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC