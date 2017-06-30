Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. wins Coke Zero 400
David Ragan was leading going into the three-lap overtime finish, but Stenhouse jumped into the lead at the end, robbing Ragan of the victory. Stenhouse was the only driver who began the race in the top ten, and also finished in the top ten.
