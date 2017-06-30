Motorsport: Great to see the French G...

Motorsport: Great to see the French GP back

14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

After a long break with the last event taking place in 2008, the good news story in Formula 1 at the moment, amongst a sea of acrimony after the Azerbaijan GP and normal paddock politics of course, is that the French Grand Prix is back on the calendar, at least for 2018. The oldest Grand Prix of them all, the very first one dating back to 1906, is one of those races that should be on the season's destinations almost by right.

