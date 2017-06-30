Marc Marquez wins German MotoGP
Honda's Marc Marquez has extended his reign as 'King of the Sachsenring' with an eighth successive win at the German Grand Prix to put him back on top of the MotoGP championship standings. The Spaniard, who has also started eight times in a row from pole position in Germany, was pushed hard by local hero Jonas Folger who finished a stirring second for the non-works Yamaha Tech3 team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ...
|Jun 29
|Brick phart
|2
|NASCAR suspends, fines Kyle Busch's interim cre...
|Jun 28
|Fines Phart
|2
|NASCAR Cup Series Racing Returns to NBC Sports ...
|Jun 28
|Racing Phart
|2
|Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta...
|Jun 25
|The phartse
|3
|NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac...
|Jun 22
|CelebratPhartzz
|2
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|Jun 18
|WellPhart
|12
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC