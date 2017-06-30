Marc Marquez wins German MotoGP

Honda's Marc Marquez has extended his reign as 'King of the Sachsenring' with an eighth successive win at the German Grand Prix to put him back on top of the MotoGP championship standings. The Spaniard, who has also started eight times in a row from pole position in Germany, was pushed hard by local hero Jonas Folger who finished a stirring second for the non-works Yamaha Tech3 team.

