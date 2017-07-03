Madison County deputies pursue van; arrest 2 on meth charges
Roger Allen Snyder, 43, of Danielsville was charged with possessing meth with intent to distribute and obstruction. Brian Scott Wilson was charged with possession of meth, attempting to elude an officer and weaving in the road.
