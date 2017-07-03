Force India drivers reminded that the team comes first
Force India co-owner Vijay Mallya has reminded drivers Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon that the team must take priority after a collision at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix wrecked hopes of a first win in Formula One. "It's still frustrating to ponder what might have been had things played out differently," Mallya said in a preview for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, the race following on from Baku.
