Elliott poised to player spoiler for Earnhardt at Daytona
Earnhardt will start from the pole at Daytona and Elliott is next to him on the front row. Elliott has made it clear he won't let sentiment get in the way of trophies come race time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gordon to lead Brickyard 400 field as pace-car ...
|Thu
|Brick phart
|2
|NASCAR suspends, fines Kyle Busch's interim cre...
|Jun 28
|Fines Phart
|2
|NASCAR Cup Series Racing Returns to NBC Sports ...
|Jun 28
|Racing Phart
|2
|Fernando Alonso not unduly negative despite sta...
|Jun 25
|The phartse
|3
|NBCSN Celebrates Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Final Rac...
|Jun 22
|CelebratPhartzz
|2
|Danica Patrick to fans who booed her: a Ia m a ...
|Jun 18
|WellPhart
|12
|Minute's silence in memory of London Bridge vic...
|Jun 12
|Minutes Phartse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC